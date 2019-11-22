By: Mario Rodriguez — marrod@ucdavis.edu
-
Band-uh! to be permanently disbanded, university announces - September 3, 2019
-
Christmas music already? Students weigh in on whether it’s appropriate to start listening to holiday tunes - 32 mins ago
-
Culture Corner - 33 mins ago
-
Review: “The Threepenny Opera,” student production showcases creative talent - 35 mins ago
-
When academic advisors offer students the wrong advice, students suffer the consequences - 38 mins ago
-
Davis4HK holds memorial after Hong Kong student dies in protest - 40 mins ago
-
UC Davis will not meet zero waste by 2020 goal - 42 mins ago
-
Cartoon: Why are the eggheads making those faces? - 44 mins ago
-
Has creativity lost its spark? - 46 mins ago
-
Police issue warnings as string of Davis armed robberies, car-jackings continue - 51 mins ago
-
Racist graffiti found in Death Star, 25 students and staff members receive white supremacist email - 53 mins ago