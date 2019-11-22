Letter to the Editor

UCD alum responds to administration’s handling of UCPath

To the Editor:

Re “Transition to UCPath has proved disastrous for student workers” by the Editorial Board (editorial, Nov. 1):



I read your article about the failure of the UC to pay its student employees. I note that its solution is to provide advances (a.k.a. loans) to the affected students. It’s typical that the administration’s response to its failure to pay students is to increase the student’s debt. If it has enough money to make these loans, then it has enough money to pay its workers.

MICHAEL ERICKSON, DAVIS, CA, UCD ALUMNI CLASS OF ‘84



