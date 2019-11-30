-
Band-uh! to be permanently disbanded, university announces - September 3, 2019
Aggies fall late in Causeway Classic defeat - 24 mins ago
UC Davis study highlights the drivers and solutions to global food waste - 26 mins ago
Drake booed off the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw - 27 mins ago
Review: “Ford vs. Ferrari Review,” revving up to the challenge - 29 mins ago
Culture Corner with Ilya Shrayber - 36 mins ago
One year ago: remembering the Camp Fire - 37 mins ago
Young Adults literature gets a lot of undue criticism - 46 mins ago
Cartoon: A Turkey’s Feast - 52 mins ago
Davis community comes together in support of DACA - 54 mins ago
UC Davis Student Health to offer free HIV testing Dec. 2–6 - 56 mins ago
