All three constitutional amendments fail in ASUCD special election

Two amendments fail by not reaching 60 percent vote in favor, one fails outright

Roughly two weeks after voters in the ASUCD Fall Elections rejected three constitutional amendments, those same three amendments failed again in a special election that concluded today.

Constitutional Amendments #63, #64 and #65 all failed to garner enough votes to be enacted. CA #64, which would have moved Winter Quarter elections to Spring Quarter, and CA #65, which would have created a Student Workers Rights Commission, both received a majority of votes in favor, but did not meet the 60% yes vote required in order to be enacted. CA #64, which would have restructured the ASUCD Judiciary, received a majority of votes against the measure.

More detailed voting results on the amendments are available at elections.ucdavis.edu.



Written by: Kenton Goldsby — campus@theaggie.org





