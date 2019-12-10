Davis Turkey Trot returned for 32nd year

Tradition inspires healthy lifestyle in Davis community

This year’s annual Davis Turkey Trot marked the event’s 32nd year. The event, held on Nov. 23, took off at Civic Center Field in Downtown Davis and featured eight different events and distances, including half-marathons, a 10K and 5K as well as a newly-added two-mile dog jog.

Collaborating with the Yolo County SPCA, the Davis Turkey Trot specifically featured the two-mile dog jog for participants who want to run with their dogs. The division also helped raise funds for Yolo County SPCA programs.

Kimberly Kinnee, the executive director of the Yolo County SPCA, said she appreciated the partnership with the Davis Turkey Trot — “We were honored to have the two-mile walk become a dog jog to help the Yolo County SPCA,” Kinnee said via email.

According to Kinnee, the Yolo County SPCA raised $600 through the dog house raffle during the event.

“The person who won the raffle then donated it back to the Yolo County SPCA,” Kinnee said, noting that the SPCA will replace the old dog house at their thrift shop with the newly donated one.

According to the “A Change of Pace Foundation,” the main organizer of the event, the Davis Turkey Trot emphasized the entire family experience this year, while also offering a fast field for competitive runners.

“With eight different events and distance, there is something for every age group and ability,” according to A Change of Pace Foundation’s website.

Sarah Errecarte, a participant of the Davis Turkey Trot, took her two kids in a stroller — one of whom is only eight weeks old — to run the 5K with her.

“It was a good race, and we do it every year since my daughter was born,” Errecarte said. “It’s a cool tradition […] and it is a lot of fun to do with the kids.”

Bridget Flores, who participated in the event for the first time, described her running experience.

“I really enjoyed it,” Flores said. “It’s nice weather, and the event is well-organized — really smooth.”

Diana Langston, who also participated in the Davis Turkey Trot with Flores, said the event was inclusive of racers of various levels.

“We are not real competitive racers,” Langston said. “I think the Davis Turkey Trot works for both groups –– people who are competitive can do their things, and the rest of us can kind of be slugs.”

The results came in to show that the 5K overall male winner was Ryan Waddington from Davis in the 25-29-year-old category and the overall female winner was Jennifer Schmidt from Davis in the same age category.

In the 10K, the overall male winner was Clancy Mcconnell from Sonora, Calif. in the 25-29-year-old category, and the overall female winner was Jennifer Schmidt. In the half marathon, the first top finisher was James Melkonian from Davis in the 20-24-year-old category.

Many other participants also dressed up in turkey costumes at the event to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.



Written by: Rui Ding — city@theaggie.org