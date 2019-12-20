Two dead, officer injured after domestic disturbance and officer-related shooting early Thursday morning

Two subjects pronounced dead, investigations underway

The Davis Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call early Thursday morning, which turned into an officer-related shooting that left two dead.

Police officers received a call around 3:40 a.m. from the 400 block of Avocet Avenue in North Davis, according to Davis Deputy Police Chief Paul Doroshov.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were met by a male subject and what appeared to be an injured female subject on the floor.

“The male subject prevented the officers from going into the residence to help and assist the woman,” Doroshov said.

The male subject was armed with at least one knife and approached officers with the weapon, leading the officers to shoot the male subject. Both the man and the woman were left injured on the floor and were later pronounced dead.

One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries during the confrontation, but the injuries were not related to a gunshot or a stab wound. The nature of the officer’s injury, according to Doroshov, is still being investigated, and the officer was treated at a local area hospital.

Five officers had responded to the call.

Multiple investigations are underway following the incident. The female homicide is being reviewed by detectives at the City of Davis Police Department, along with an administrative investigation, and the West Sacramento Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting, Doroshov said.

“The criminal investigation is done by the other department because a life has been taken,” Doroshov said. “They basically examine to see if there’s any criminal culpability.”

The Davis Police Department posted on its Twitter account Thursday morning regarding the incident, saying the “Davis Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation that occurred early this morning. We appreciate the public’s patience as the information becomes available.”

The crime scene is still being investigated, and details are subject to change as more information emerges about the case.



Written by: Madeleine Payne — city@theaggie.org