Pluto’s restaurant in Davis closes its doors

High rent leads Pluto’s to shut down indefinitely

Pluto’s, a restaurant chain based in the Bay Area, has shut down in Davis after nearly 20 years of business. First opened in San Francisco in 1995, the restaurant quickly gained popularity and moved to Davis in 2000.

Pluto’s general manager said the high cost of rent was the reason for its closure, according to ABC 10.

While locations in San Francisco, San Jose and Palo Alto remain open, many other Pluto’s restaurants have closed recently as well. Two Pluto’s closed in the Sacramento region in August of 2019.

The chain’s motto is “Fresh food for a hungry universe,” and it is well known for its healthy menu options and affordable prices. Offering foods like salads and sandwiches, Pluto’s was a Davis restaurant staple, receiving four out of five stars on Yelp.

On the Davis Comings and Goings Facebook page, a post about Pluto’s closure received 164 likes and 87 comments. Many comments lamented the loss of a Davis community favorite and expressed hope that it might be able to find a more affordable location in Davis.

Despite the closure, a flyer left on Pluto’s doors in Davis leaves hope for a possible reopening in the future.

“We appreciate the community of Davis and its support during our tenure,” the flyer reads. “For parties interested in bringing Pluto’s back to the area, please contact the property owners or catering@loveplutos.com.”

Representatives from Pluto’s were unavailable for comment.

Pluto’s was located in the Davis Commons, a shopping center at 500 First Street, which was built in 1997. In the past few years, the center has lost other stores such as Jamba Juice, The Habit and the Gap. In addition, Whole Foods, the anchor tenant of the mall’s central 22,000-square-foot space, closed in 2017. Whereas Whole Foods quickly moved into the space to replace Borders in 2012, the building that Whole Foods occupied has remained empty for the past two years.



Written by: Eden Winniford –– city@theaggie.org

