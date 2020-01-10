Culture Corner with Sydney Odman

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for movies, books, music and television shows

Movie: “Little Women”

I particularly love films that you just can’t seem to shake — stories and characters and colors that take up residence in your mind, popping up when you least expect it, forever ingrained in your peripheral. Everything reminds you of it, and you wish that everyone wanted to talk about it as much as you do. “Little Women” was that kind of movie for me. Days after seeing the film, I found myself tearing up in the car, or even laughing to myself in the shower when remembering a particular line or scene. Beneath the beautiful package that Greta Gerwig’s masterful filmmaking presents, it’s Louisa May Alcott’s timeless tale of four sisters — alike in as many ways as they are different — that truly sticks. It’s the March sisters’ strength, intelligence and ambition that propels them forward, despite living in a time when people told them they ought to just stay right where they are.



Television: “The Witcher”

I am a person who simultaneously loves the fantasy genre but also has extreme difficulty sticking to a television series. For this reason, I’m always pleasantly surprised when I find something like “The Witcher,” a show that simply did not allow me to stop watching. Based on the novel and popular video game series, “The Witcher” wondrously filled the void of my December days. Starring Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a monster-hunter fated by destiny amidst a fantasy world of elves, sorcerers, monarchies, creatures and of course, witchers. If not to indulge in “The Witcher” for its thrilling action sequences or time-jumping storylines, watch it for Henry Cavill’s flowing white hair.



Novel: “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo

A band of criminals, worlds at war, magical powers and an impossible heist — these are just a few of my favorite aspects of “Six of Crows,” the first installment of the duology in Leigh Bardugo’s now established “Grishaverse.” Set in a Russian-esque fantasy world, “Six of Crows” follows Kaz Brekker, a young gangster and criminal prodigy who never fails to be one step ahead of his enemies. When offered the chance at riches beyond his wildest dreams, Brekker assembles the crew just for the job. Think “Ocean’s Eleven” meets “Game of Thrones” — I cried, I laughed, I couldn’t put it down.



Album: “Fine Line” by Harry Styles

With the release of his second solo album, Harry Styles fans everywhere rejoiced for their prayers had been answered. And if there’s one thing to take away from “Fine Line,” it’s that Harry Styles — boyband heartthrob turned psychedelic starman — has sure still got it. “Fine Line” solidifies Styles’ classic rock sound, while showcasing his seriously impressive range as a musician. We’re talking epic ballads of love and heartbreak (“Falling”), funkier upbeats you can’t help but dance to (“Adore You”) and careful melodies that I must admit have lulled me to sleep on many occasions (“Cherry”). Do yourself a favor, and just listen to it. Your simplistic heart will thank you.



