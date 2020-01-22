Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE
Tables turning, police taking off handcuffs
January 2
“Open line sounded like child playing.”
January 3
“Reporting party babysitting six year old who put on and locked handcuffs; they are utilizing keys and unable to get off. Requested assistance.”
“Vehicle stuck in car wash and not authorized to be there.”
January 4
“Subjects in white BMW egged bicyclists.”
January 5
“Loud subjects in the hot tub after hours.”
January 6
“Reporting party advised that the vehicles car alarm is continuously going off and then stops.”
“Reporting party saw a subject riding a bike while carrying another bike.”
January 7
“Two buses headed northbound have been stuck at the light for approximately seven minutes.”
January 8
“Vehicle horn sounding, reporting party saw someone inside the vehicle and then saw a subject get out and start kicking the vehicle.”
January 9
“Resident playing with phone.”