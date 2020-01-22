Police Logs

Tables turning, police taking off handcuffs

January 2

“Open line sounded like child playing.”



January 3

“Reporting party babysitting six year old who put on and locked handcuffs; they are utilizing keys and unable to get off. Requested assistance.”

“Vehicle stuck in car wash and not authorized to be there.”



January 4

“Subjects in white BMW egged bicyclists.”



January 5

“Loud subjects in the hot tub after hours.”



January 6

“Reporting party advised that the vehicles car alarm is continuously going off and then stops.”

“Reporting party saw a subject riding a bike while carrying another bike.”



January 7

“Two buses headed northbound have been stuck at the light for approximately seven minutes.”



January 8

“Vehicle horn sounding, reporting party saw someone inside the vehicle and then saw a subject get out and start kicking the vehicle.”



January 9

“Resident playing with phone.”