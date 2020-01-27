Fleeing suspect apprehended at gunpoint at field off Hutchison Boulevard

CHP apprehended subject on pursuit from California State Route 113

At 6:39 p.m. on Jan. 26, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers detained a suspect pursued into Davis from California State Route 113. Stationed at CHP’s Woodland headquarters, Officer Armando Ocampo provided details about the arrest.

On California State Route 113, CHP officers attempted to pull over the suspect for speeding, according to Ocampo. The suspect gave chase and took the Hutchison off-ramp in Davis, heading west down Hutchison Boulevard.

“It was for speeding initially,” Ocampo said. “Eventually, during the pursuit at some point, he […] struck another vehicle, which is a hit and run.”

After being pursued down Hutchison Boulevard, the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to run across a sports field off Hutchison. It is unclear which specific field the suspect was detained at.

“We had somebody at gunpoint, the driver of that vehicle,” Ocampo said. “He got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.”

Since the detainment took place in the vicinity of UC Davis, the UC Davis Police Department assisted CHP at the scene.

As the police report has not yet been concluded, some details about the event were unclear. Officer Ocampo summarized the events of the night.

“In essence, a pursuit was started on 133 and then the subject exited at Westbound Hutchison Boulevard,” Ocampo explained. “At some point, that’s where he was apprehended — at a field off of Hutchison.”

The suspect is now detained at the Yolo County Detention Center. More details will become available once the police report is concluded.



Written by: Eden Winniford –– city@theaggie.org