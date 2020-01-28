WarnMe test planned for Jan. 29

January test first of three planned for this year

A WarnMe test is planned for Jan. 29. WarnMe is a security system notifying the UC Davis community about emergencies and other urgent concerns taking place on or near the university campus.

It will be the first of three tests for the calendar year. Faculty, staff, students and other individuals registered with WarnMe will receive a text message. It will also be posted on UC Davis Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Faculty and students are also registered automatically to receive notifications on their university email accounts.

The system caused controversy last year when it failed to adequately notify people about the fatal shooting of Police Officer Natalie Corona, which took place in downtown Davis. The message, which was supposed to alert 70,000 people about the shooting, reached only 20,000.

The WarnMe vendor, Rave Mobile Safety, took responsibility for the glitch, which was apparently caused by the fact that only one system administrator had access to the key user lists. Since then, further tests have been successfully conducted.



Written by: Rebecca Bihn-Wallace — campus@theaggie.org