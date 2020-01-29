UC Davis student responds to proposed tuition increase

To the Editor:

Re “Higher education should not come at a higher price” by the Editorial Board (editorial, Jan. 24):



The proposed tuition hike is said to help fund student financial aid, but there are also other ways the UC system can help students save money. Every year, students have no choice but to spend an outrageous amount of money (about $1,200/year) on textbooks. In my first semester of college, I spent over $500 on books because I did not think I had any other choice but to buy the books that my professors assigned. I was worried that if I tried to save a few bucks on an older edition, I would only be confused due to a swapped chapter order or class requirements on access codes. Publishing companies have been taking advantage of students for too long, and the simple fix is to make educational material more accessible for all students. The CSU and California Community Colleges systems are already moving toward open textbook accessibility. Tuition is high enough, and textbooks should not be another reason I cannot afford an education.

ANTONIO AGUILAR, THIRD-YEAR PHILOSOPHY MAJOR AT UC DAVIS



To submit a letter to the editor, please email opinion@theaggie.org.