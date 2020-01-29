Police Logs

Play your instruments in tune or else

January 10

“Gas powered leaf blower in the front lot.”

“Unknown address, excessive dogs, loud barking.”

“Male abandoned what appeared to be a metal toolbox.”



January 12

“Reporting party found four passports in the bushes at above location. Reporting party brought them home and has them for an officer to pick up.”

“Reporting party’s husband walked away from Safeway.”



January 14

“This morning, a subject walking by their building picked up rocks and threw them at the window panes several times, eventually breaking through the glass.”

“White SUV circling the area throwing eggs.”

“Male subject circling the neighborhood on foot, carrying a flashlight.”



January 15

“Male subject playing violin out of sync and causing reporting party to be upset. Reporting party has asked him repeatedly to move. On going problem for several years now, and it is causing undue stress to the reporting party and would like us to ask him to move to another corner.”



January 16

“No answer on call back. Message left.”