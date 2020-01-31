Culture Corner with Gabriela Hernandez

The Arts Desks’ weekly picks for movies, books, music and television shows

Movie: “Missing Link” directed by Chris Butler

One can’t help but laugh at this wacky stop-motion animated film with its charming title character Missing Link, who takes everything too literally. From the producers who brought us “Caroline” and “Paranorman,” this film is filled with beautiful animation and received a Golden Globe Award for Animated Feature Film. The film follows the egotistical explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman), a sweet creature Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) and a tough adventurer (Zoe Saldana) on a quest to reunite Mr. Link with his kind. The witty banter among these characters is heart-warming to watch and casually integrates an uplifting message throughout their journey; it is refreshing to see a film present a female character with her own agency.



Television: “Person of Interest”

Of all the shows I tend to rewatch, I have lost count of how many times I’ve rewatched “Person of Interest.” The show revolves around artificial intelligence, created after 9/11, that produce different relevant and irrelevant social security numbers of individuals who will be either victims or perpetrators of future crimes. It is up to the government to look into the relevant numbers, but the irrelevant numbers are looked into by the creator of the AI, Harold Finch (Michael Emerson) and his ex-CIA friend John Reese (Jim Caviezel). The show later includes two powerhouse women, Root (Amy Acker), a hacker who brings a sadistic but charming personality to the show, and Shaw (Sarah Shahi), a cold-blooded killing machine who has a playful but meaningful relationship with Root. This show highlights the hard issues of morality to the point where AI gains an understanding and empathy for humanity.



Album: “Parked Car Convos” by Kaash Paige

Kaash Paige’s music career took off on SoundCloud and her success yielded a hit album by the age of 19. Paige’s music is a mix of rhythm and blues and indie, with an intimate, warm sound. The album’s name perfectly encapsulates the themes of her songs: honesty and intimacy. This is a great album to listen to if you want to relax and feel inspired.



Book: “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin

If you’re a fan of magical books such as “The Hobbit” and the “Harry Potter” series, this is a great mini series to pick up and read. The magical realm is well-constructed and simple enough to follow. The meaning of names and the necessity of respecting the laws of nature are central to the novel. It is easy for readers to connect with the story and apply it to their own lives, especially when it brings to light the hurdles one has to overcome with adulthood and how they shape one’s moral identity.

Written by: Gabriela Hernandez