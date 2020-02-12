Police Logs

January 25

“Female was dropped off last evening in the lobby, female advised she resides in the LA area and has no means to get back home.”

“Vehicle hit with eggs, continuous problem and appears several vehicles were hit in neighborhood.”

“Buttons being pressed then disconnect.”

“Black mini cooper speeding and cutting vehicles off.”



January 26

“College-aged kids drinking/swearing/screaming/playing on zip track.”

“Lost a pair of blue skull candy wireless headphones while riding bike near this area.”



January 27

“Female whispering advised she didn’t want to wake her roommate up — accidentally called.”



January 28

“Reporting party was doing landscaping at this address and witnessed a male trying to steal leaf blower from yard.”

“Complaint of playing keyboard/drums.”



January 29

“Upstairs neighbors walking loudly.”



January 30

“Two males in hockey mask and beanies on bikes.”

