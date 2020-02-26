Police Logs

“Male subject threw hot coffee”

February 6

“Heard only, loud ‘BOOM.’”

“Drop box broken off wall.”



February 7

“Train arms down for the last 15 minutes with no train. Traffic backing up.”

“Open signs on business but doors are locked, dark inside, no one seen. Two new bikes with for sale signs on them.”



February 8

“Loud bass music.”



February 9

“Male subject threw hot coffee.”



February 10

“Unknown suspect using her credit card in China.”



February 11

“Chainsaw noise since 7:30 hours.”

“Possible unethical activity.”

“Juveniles smoking in the men’s restroom.”