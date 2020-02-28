54 COLA strikers at UCSC served Notices of Intent to Dismiss for continuing to withhold fall quarter grades

UC files unfair labor practices claim with state against union, UAW Local 2965 files counterclaim against UC

Fifty-four graduate students at UC Santa Cruz who are part of the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) movement were notified on Feb. 28 that they will either not receive spring quarter appointments or that if they have already received appointments for spring, they will be dismissed from them. This came in the form of a Notice of Intent to Dismiss.

This action comes on the heels of the continued withholding of fall quarter grades by those graduate students through Feb. 27, the date that UCSC External Vice Chancellor Lori Kletzer said the administration would check that grades would be submitted and enact consequences — possibly including termination — should grades not be turned in. That date was moved from Feb. 21.

The COLA movement began in November, as graduate students became increasingly frustrated with their attempts to negotiate with UCSC administration. In December, some graduate students went on a grading strike without the permission of their union, United Auto Workers (UAW) 2965. It escalated on Feb. 10, when strikers stopped all university labor. Graduate students supporting a COLA at UC Santa Barbara, as of Feb. 27, are now on a full strike of their own.

“We have been left with no choice but to take an action that we had truly and deeply hoped to avoid,” Kletzer wrote in a Feb. 28 email to the UCSC community.

The UC filed an unfair labor practice charge against the graduate students’ union on Feb. 26, alleging that the union supported the graduate students’ strike. UAW 2865 responded in a statement, saying that the strike was not organized by the union or authorized by a vote of union members, and that the UC’s charges were “duplicitous.”

UAW 2865 then filed its own unfair labor practice charge against UC on Feb. 27 that said that the UC refused to meet with the union to negotiate a COLA, instead trying to engage in “unlawful” bargaining with individual graduate students and university-funded organizations such as the UC Graduate and Professional Council (UCGPC).

UCGPC refused UC President Janet Napolitano’s Feb. 21 offer to meet to negotiate a COLA in a Feb. 22 statement. According to UCGPC’s president, Connor Strobel, UCSC is the only UC that has not ratified the UCGPC charter, leaving the university without a representative on the UCGPC board.

“Despite UCSC electing not to have a board member, we remain committed to amplifying the concerns of graduate students at every campus,” Strobel said.

Kavitha Iyengar, UAW 2865’s president, said in a Feb. 28 statement that the union stood in solidarity with those terminated at UCSC.

“The union will keep demanding that UC come to the table and bargain to provide a cost of living adjustment for 19,000 ASEs,” Iyengar said. “And we will keep organizing, keep holding actions, and keep speaking up until all of us are paid fairly for our work.”

Calls for action have been increasing on other campuses. Polls to gauge graduate student support of a wildcat strike at UC San Diego, UC Irvine and UC Berkeley have begun circulating as of Feb. 26. International colleges, unions and professional associations have also expressed support and solidarity for the movement.

Undergraduate support for the strikers at UCSC, however, has diminished.

Though striker Angie Sijun Lou, a literature graduate student at UCSC, called the undergraduates at Santa Cruz the “backbone of the movement” in a previous interview with The California Aggie, the disruption of a computer science midterm on Feb. 27 caused undergraduates on Reddit to express their anger and frustration.

“Our intent was to invite STEM students, many of whom have been hesitant to join the picket line, to learn about the history of radical activism at UCSC,” said a representative from UCSC’s COLA movement on Reddit about the disruption. “We hope you will engage with us to help us learn from and repair this misstep, and do better in the future.”

The representative also said that the disruption, which reportedly lasted around 10 minutes, was led by an “undergraduate ally” of the movement and that those who disrupted “did not know there was a midterm beforehand”.

UCSC strikers are calling for a “day of action” on March 2 in solidarity with those fired.

At UC Davis, graduate students supporting a COLA began their own wildcat grading strike on Feb. 27, and will be withholding winter quarter grades — except under select circumstances.

That same day, UC Davis Provost Ralph Hexter sent a letter to the graduate community at UC Davis reminding it that “UC Davis graduate students are a valued and integral part of the university community,” and that under their UAW 2865 contract, they could not engage in “any activity that directly or indirectly interferes with university operations while their contract was in place.”

In response, the UC Davis graduate students behind the COLA movement published a statement on Twitter that said they would strike until their demands were met.

“Their [the administration’s] letter today merely another confirmation: the university does not care about us,” the statement said. “Instead of hindering undergraduates, this grade strike reminds us that this is our university.”



Written by: Janelle Marie Salanga — campus@theaggie.org