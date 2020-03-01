UC Davis student tests negative for coronavirus

Three students released from isolation following negative test result

A UC Davis student who had been isolated after showing flu-like symptoms has tested negative for coronavirus. Following the test results, the student and the student’s two roommates were removed from isolation.

UC Davis officials released a statement early Saturday evening updating the community on the recent development.

“Yolo County Public Health notified staff this afternoon (Feb. 29) that the UC Davis student who was quarantined and tested for COVID-19 had a negative result,” the statement read.

Despite the negative result, UC Davis is still encouraging students to practice safe hygiene to protect against illness.

“Student Housing and Dining Services will maintain its intensified cleaning program,” the statement read. “The campus continues to recommend individuals practice proper hand-washing and other good hygiene.”

On Thursday, representatives from the Davis community and Yolo County held a press conference to inform the community that three students were in isolation over concerns of the coronavirus. According to Dr. Ron Chapman, a Yolo County health officer, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) only tests samples for coronavirus virus at one location in the U.S., which is why it can take a few days to know the test results.

“Unfortunately, there is only one testing place in the United States, and it is in Atlanta, Georgia at the CDC,” Chapman said. “At this point in time, we’re usually looking at three to four days to get the results back. The CDC is doing hundreds of tests from all over the county.”

In a statement emailed to UC Davis students following the press conference, Chancellor Gary May encouraged students to stay calm amid the recent panic about the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

“While the progression of COVID-19 is still emerging, the CDC is reporting that for the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low,” May said.

Written by: Madeleine Payne — city@theaggie.org





