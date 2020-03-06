Written by: Margaret Lee — mcslee@ucdavis.edu
Hear what every ASUCD candidate said in their endorsement interviews - February 18, 2020
Band-uh! to be permanently disbanded, university announces - September 3, 2019
To be or not to be: Is Billie Eilish cool? - 5 hours ago
Aggie Profile: Newly elected ASUCD President Kyle Krueger - 5 hours ago
A “troublemaker” tells his tale: Longtime activist shares the story behind Stonewall - 5 hours ago
Cartoon: Goodbye, Freeborn - 5 hours ago
“It’s as though animal science tries to kick disabled people out” — Students with disabilities ‘fight’ for accommodations - 5 hours ago
Transfer Triumphs: Katie Toole and Mackenzie Trpcic elevate UC Davis Women’s Basketball - 8 hours ago
Culture Corner with Allie Bailey - 8 hours ago
Humor: Sponsored content: definitely not a Bloomberg ad - 8 hours ago
New public restrooms headed to Downtown Davis - 8 hours ago
Yolo’s unaccompanied refugee youth detention program ends, prompting talk over future of facility - 8 hours ago