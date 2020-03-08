New Trend: Old Dresses

Recent Oscar’s saw increase in celebrities recycling outfits on red carpet

Throughout awards season, some of the most influential people in the world gather to celebrate their achievements in entertainment. In recent years, celebrities have used this platform to bring awareness to cultural issues and social change.

During the #MeToo movement, a large number of celebrities attended the 2018 Golden Globes wearing all black and sporting #TimesUp buttons. This collective statement dominated conversations that night and in the following news cycle.

In 2020, the main issue discussed during awards season was climate change. The events themselves have shifted focus — placing an emphasis on sustainability. For example, the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards provided entirely vegan meals to attendees.

Other private organizations have begun implementing their own changes on the red carpet. One women-led organization, Red Carpet, Green Dress, aims to show that high fashion does not need to come with a high environmental cost. Through an exclusive partnership with the Academy Awards, this organization dressed actresses such as Kaitlyn Dever in a custom-made ethical gown by Louis Vuitton.

High fashion spurs trends that have a direct impact on everyday consumption, so this movement could very well have a significant impact on everyday fashion. Paris-based luxury conglomerate Kering, which also owns Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, has pledged to reduce its environmental impact by 40% by 2025.

The individuals dressed in couture played a large part as well. Most notably, actors have been re-wearing in an attempt to refrain from overspending and overconsumption. Awards season is known for numerous outfit changes: Actresses are typically expected to wear a different dress for every ceremony they attend, and that’s not even including the after parties. This can lead to the excess production of lavish, single-use fashion that is incredibly damaging to the environment.

This year, especially, many A-list stars were seen sporting old trends. From Joaquin

Phoenix to Elizabeth Banks, there were numerous examples indicating that sustainable fashion may be here to stay. Laura Dern stunned in a 25-year-old dress that looked just as fashionable and flattering in 2020 as it first did in 1995.

One of the most outspoken celebrities within this movement is actress Jane Fonda. Fonda is a vocal activist in the climate justice movement — as of Dec. 20, 2019, she has been arrested five times for protesting against continued fossil fuel use on the Capitol steps in Washington, D.C. Fonda has sworn off purchasing new clothing items and has stayed true to her word by rewearing a 2014 dress at this year’s Academy Awards with ethically sourced jewelry from Pomellato.

“Nothing good ever happened without mass movement — and we need a mass movement now to focus on climate,” Fonda said in an interview with Elle Magazine.

Written by: Alyssa Ilsley — arts@theaggie.org