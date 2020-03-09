Students rank their favorite types of Girl Scout Cookies

Answering the Girl Scout Cookie debate

Girl Scout Cookie season has arrived, and the brightly colored boxes can be seen all around campus. The tradition, which began in 1917, has grown into a $700 million dollar industry. The branding and limited availability make these cookies a hot commodity when they finally become available. A man in Oregon even used counterfeit cash to buy a couple boxes of these cookies.

With a wide variety of flavors, the best Girl Scout Cookie is often a topic of debate. Even Justin Timberlake, who is passionate about Samoas, recently posed the question to his followers on social media. After surveying students on campus, here’s a ranking of the top four flavors of cookies, according to UC Davis students.



Trefoils

Of the students surveyed, there was consistent praise for this simple shortbread cookie. People appreciate the buttery texture and vanilla flavor of the shortbread. Trefoils are also one of three cookies required to be sold by all troops across America, so they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Overall, Trefoils (or Shortbread) are strong contenders among the other cookies, often perceived as a staple of the Girl Scout Cookie brand. The Trefoil is an important symbol for the Girl Scouts nationally, and this cookie captures the essence of the organization. Many students, however, might opt to purchase a more exciting cookie.



Do-si-dos

Do-si-dos — or Peanut Butter Sandwiches — are classic oatmeal cookies with a peanut butter filling in the middle. They are loved for their crunchy texture and strong flavor combinations, and they have been one of the most popular cookies since the 1960s.

“Do-si-dos are my favorite because I’m a sucker for peanut butter,” said Kyle Shea, a fourth-year managerial economics major.

According to an article from Insider, Do-si-dos accounted for 11% of all Girl Scout cookie sales.



Tagalongs

A strong competitor of Do-si-dos are Tagalongs (also called Peanut Butter Patties, depending on where you purchase them), which also satisfy those who seek out a peanut butter fix. These vanilla crispy cookies are topped with a layer of peanut butter and covered in milk chocolate, making it a favorite among many.

Ali Moore, a fourth-year English major, said Tagalongs were their favorite due to the classic combination and the texture of the cookie.

“I like Tagalongs more because they’re creamy and crunchy, while the other [cookies] are just one or the other,” Moore said.



Thin Mint

Of the students surveyed, Thin Mints were resoundingly the most popular cookie. This comes as no surprise. Thin Mints make up more than a quarter of all Girl Scout Cookie revenue, according to the Insider article. The crunchy, chocolate-covered cookie gets its flavor from natural peppermint oil, and it continues to dominate any discussion regarding Girl Scout Cookie rankings.

“I love Thin Mints because mint and chocolate are one of my favorite flavor combinations,” said Amanda Druyan, a third-year psychology major.

Druyan also recommends eating Thin Mints frozen, as the cookies become even more crunchy.



No matter what type of cookie is your favorite, make sure to place your order before the season ends in April.



Written by: Alyssa Ilsley — arts@theaggie.org