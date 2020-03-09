Suspect armed with machete seen on campus

Machete recovered, suspect still at large

UC Davis police sent out a WarnMe alert to students, faculty and staff around noon on March 9 in response to a possibly armed suspect on campus. The suspect was armed with a machete. According to reports, the suspect was seen near the Activities and Recreation Center and Segundo Commons. UC Davis police released an updated report on the situation at 1:15 p.m.

“Police have recovered the machete,” the brief stated. “There is no threat at this time. The suspect remains at large.”

UC Davis police are investigating the area and are looking for a Hispanic male in his mid-30s with short or possibly shaved hair and a mustache. The suspect is also reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Earlier this morning, the suspect was reportedly seen in a South Davis neighborhood riding a BMX-style bike on Halsey Circle, north of the Safeway shopping center, according to an article from The Sacramento Bee.

While students at Montgomery Elementary School sheltered in place, the UC Davis WarnMe alert did not include information about whether the school was on lock down or what students in the Segundo area should do.

Classes are still taking place as planned. Surrounding offices, including the International Center and the anatomy room in Haring Hall, locked their office doors as a precautionary measure.



Written by: Ally Russell — campus@theaggie.org





