Sutter Hospital offers scholarship to college students with hopes of pursuing medical degree

Davis Sutter Hospital accepting applications for $1,000, $2,000 scholarship for high school, college students planning to enter medical field

The Davis branch of the Sutter Hospital Auxiliary released information about its scholarship for high school and full-time college students pursuing a degree in the medical field.

Penny Anderson, the chair of the Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, described the requirements of the scholarship.

“We do get applications from students who are already in college, but they’re working on a health-related career,” Anderson said. “They have to have really good grades and show financial need.”

Anderson said although the exact amount of the scholarship varies each year, the auxiliary tries to give three scholarships of $2,000 and one of $1,000. The Auxiliary also changes award amounts depending on the needs of individual students.

In addition, the scholarship application requires applicants to reside locally and plan to enter a health-related field, preferably nursing.

“Scholarships will be awarded only to students who are interested in pursuing a career related to the human health sciences and their primary residence is in the Yolo County or Dixon area,” the application reads. “Emphasis will be on nursing careers.”

Laura Litauszki, a first-year human development major at UC Davis, described her aspirations to enter the medical field.

“I’m planning on going to medical school for four years and then getting a three-year residency in order to become a pediatrician,” Litauszki said. “I decided I wanted to see patients from babies until they turned 18, and I wanted to live with them as they grew up.”

Jessica Lyon, a second-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major at UC Davis, shares a similar commitment to her career goals in medicine.

“I plan to go to medical school, and then I want to specialize in neuroscience and hopefully become a surgeon,” Lyon said. “I’ve always wanted to help people, and I don’t think I could see myself doing something else.”

Due to the many classes expected of pre-med students, it can be difficult to maintain a job during the school year, according to Lyon. This lack of income makes the scholarship especially valuable.

“With all the schooling you have, if you have a job, it’s hard to balance both of those,” Lyon said. “I think a scholarship would help give you a little bit of a head start.”

Litauszki said the scholarship is especially beneficial to students on the pre-med track while they are undergraduates.

“Medical school itself is very expensive, but if you graduate undergrad with no debt, it’s a lot less than if you had medical school stacked on top of it,” Litauszki said. “Having this scholarship would definitely be a great burden relief, especially for those who are planning on doing ten or eleven years of college.”

Anderson stressed the scholarship’s requirement for students to demonstrate sufficient financial need.

“With the money we have, we want to help people that are struggling with their college cost,” Anderson said. “We’ve given scholarships to people who are going into pre-med. We expect an essay and we like to know their life story and why they have a financial issue with college. Our goal is to help these types of people out.”

Interested students can pick up an application form at the Sutter Davis reception desk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or they can email Anderson directly at pennysander47@yahoo.com. Completed applications should be mailed to the Auxiliary or delivered to the reception desk.

To apply, students must provide their grade point averages, employment history, family income and anticipated expenses. In addition, students must write an essay and provide two letters of recommendation. The application is due March 31.



Written by: Eden Winniford –– city@theaggie.org