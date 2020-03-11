Police Logs

“Unknown electrocuting”

February 19

“2nd Street. Two subjects smoking marijuana on the steps.”

“Electric scooter laws.”



February 20

“Male heard groaning and touching furniture.”



February 21

“Carrying a bag drinking a open bottle of vodka.”

“Party complaint.”



February 22

“Subject refusing to get out of hot tub.”

“Male opened beer and drank it throughout the store.”



February 23

“Male subject was hit by vehicle after he chased after someone who stole beer from the residence.”



February 24

“Lost wallet while on bike ride.”



February 25

“40 rounds of ammunition in vehicle to turn in.”