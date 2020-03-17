UC Davis is a ‘top producer’ of U.S. Fulbright Scholars

Seven scholars are recipients of prestigious award celebrating global perspectives

The Chronicle of Higher Education announced that UC Davis is a “top producer” of Fulbright U.S. Scholars for the 2019-20 academic school year.

UC Davis is ranked fifth under the “doctoral institutions” category, tied with schools like Texas A&M University at College Station, UC Berkeley, University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and Washington State University. Categories are determined by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

“Being a ‘top producer’ of Fulbright Scholars demonstrates our commitment to advancing the university’s mission through global engagements and partnerships,” said Assistant Director for the Global Professional Programs Jennie Konsella-Norene via email.

UC Davis has produced seven Fulbright U.S. Scholars for 2019-20.

These scholars include David Corina, a professor of the Department of Linguistics; Steven Fennimore, a cooperative extension specialist in the Department of Plant Sciences; Brianne Holden, a Study Abroad program coordinator and advisor through UC Davis Global Affairs; Carson Jeffres, a staff research associate from the Center for Watershed Sciences; Naomi Martisius, a research associate with the Department of Anthropology; Scott Palmer, an advisor with the Undergraduate and Prestigious Scholarships; and Richard Sayler, a graduate student with the Department of Chemistry, according to the UC Davis website.

“Fulbright is a very well known, prestigious international exchange program,” Konsella-Norene said. “Therefore receiving a Fulbright award is quite an accomplishment.”

According to the Fulbright website, the Fulbright Program was created to “increase mutual understanding between people of the United States and people of other countries.” Funding for this program comes from an appropriation made by the U.S. Congress allocated to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

“UC Davis faculty who travel abroad on Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awards gain important global perspectives and experience, which they bring back to UC Davis and to their teaching, research, and international partnerships,” Konsella-Norene said. “They also forge new ties with researchers and universities worldwide and share their knowledge and expertise.”

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program only offers approximately 470 teaching, research or both teaching and research awards in over 125 countries, according to the Fulbright website.

Applicants are evaluated based on the following review criteria: applicant training, background and experience; quality of project; the project’s potential impact, outcomes and benefits; personal qualities; previous Fulbright awards’; veteran status and diversity and geographic distribution.

“The Fulbright Program continues to be an integral part of UC Davis’ and Global Affairs’ efforts to strengthen and enhance our international leadership, education, and research collaborations,” Konsella-Norene said. “We pride ourselves on welcoming the world to campus and connecting campus with the world, and the Fulbright Program has tremendous opportunities to do just that.”

UC Davis was previously announced as a Fulbright U.S. Student Top Producer for the 2018-19 academic school year.

Every year, faculty who are interested in pursuing Fulbright awards abroad are given the opportunity to attend a workshop hosted by a Fulbright Program representative invited by UC Davis. Help with navigating the award catalog and support with the application process is provided by the campus liaisons.

“We also engage with our Fulbright community and continually look for ways to promote their stories of impact, working closely with our communications team to highlight some of the amazing collaborations that have resulted from UC Davis connections with the Fulbright Program and to help amplify the experiences of our Fulbrighters,” Konsella-Norene said.



Written by: Aarya Gupta — campus@theaggie.org