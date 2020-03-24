Yolo County confirms first COVID-19 fatality

Elderly Yolo County patient with underlying health issues dies after contracting COVID-19

On March 22, Yolo County reported its first confirmed death caused by COVID-19. The patient was elderly with other health-related issues besides the virus, according to a press release on the county’s website.

“This fatality occurred in an older adult with underlying chronic health problems,” the press release read. “The infection was community acquired and was previously reported as the 6th confirmed Yolo County case.”

Old age and previous health problems are high-risk factors cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that may put someone at higher risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.

“Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” the website read.

As of Monday, there are eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yolo County. In neighboring Sacramento County, there were 88 reported cases and four coronavirus-related deaths as of Monday, according to The Sacramento Bee.

According to a recent article in The Bee, however, the number of people in the county infected with the virus could be much higher than what is currently being reported — because testing is “so far behind where it should be,” the actual number of infected people “could be 20 to 100 times higher than what’s been reported.”

“The federal government has been ‘woefully inadequate’ in delivering test materials like swabs and reagents, county health director Peter Beilenson said, forcing public health officials and healthcare providers to ration tests to the most vulnerable cases,” The Bee’s article explains.

After the recent coronavirus-related fatality in Yolo County, County Chair Gary Sandy reminded residents about the seriousness of the disease in the press release. He highlighted the importance of adhering to the shelter-in-place order issued by Yolo County, effective March 19 until at least April 7.

“Our first COVID-19 death in Yolo County marks a grim turn in the local course of this disease,” Sandy said. “Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends. It is a sad reminder that everyone must shelter in place. It is imperative that we stop the ongoing spread of this virus. It is the personal responsibility of every Yolo County resident to observe the health protocols. It is now a matter of life and death.”



Written by: Eden Winniford –– city@theaggie.org



Managing Editor Hannah Holzer also contributed to this report.





