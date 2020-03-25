Here’s a bunch of good stuff to watch: 30 TV shows, 100 movies online now

The best of what’s on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Kanopy, Tubi, Crackle, Vudu

My friends watch a lot of movies and television, so sometimes I forget that the amount of media I consume is abnormally — perhaps even disturbingly — extensive. That said, I am now uniquely equipped to recommend what’s good out of what’s currently available to stream — as if my hundreds of hours of watching have prepared me for the situation we all now find ourselves in: indoors and eager to be distracted. And readers, if you’re not convinced to take my recs based on viewing hours alone, my long-time best friend Blake Panter, who always actually watches the movies I recommend him, vouched for my top-notch taste, so there you have it.

Without further ado, here’s the best of what’s currently available and where to find it (streaming services include popular options like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime as well as Kanopy, which UC Davis students have limited access to, and free, ad-sponsored services like Tubi, Crackle and Vudu).



** indicates Hannah’s highest honors



Movies

Drama A Single Man (Netflix) An Education (Crackle) Annihilation (Hulu) Blade Runner (Netflix) Carol (Tubi, Vudu) Carrie Pilby (Netflix) Cold War (Amazon Prime) **Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Netflix) Dead Poets Society (Vudu) Eighth Grade (Amazon Prime) **First Reformed (Amazon Prime) Funny Girl (Crackle) Good Will Hunting (Hulu) Guava Island (Amazon Prime) Harold and Maude (Amazon Prime) Heathers (Hulu) Hunt for the Wilderpeople (Hulu) If Beale Street Could Talk (Hulu) Inglourious Basterds (Netflix) Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 (Netflix) Kramer vs. Kramer (Crackle) Lady Bird (Amazon Prime) **Lady Vengeance (Tubi) Léon: The Professional (Crackle) Magnolia (Netflix) Man on the Moon (Amazon Prime) Marriage Story (Netflix) Marie Antoinette (Crackle) Memento (Tubi) Metropolis (Kanopy) Moonlight (Netflix) Mona Lisa Smile (Tubi) Ordinary People (Crackle) Pretty in Pink (Amazon Prime) Roma (Netflix) Sabrina – 1954 version (Crackle) Sunset Boulevard (Amazon Prime, Crackle) **The Congress (Tubi) The Exterminating Angel (Kanopy) The Farewell (Amazon Prime) The Irishman (Netflix) **The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Amazon Prime) The Purple Rose of Cairo (Vudu) The Social Network (Crackle) **The Virgin Suicides (Amazon Prime) There Will Be Blood (Netflix) To Catch a Thief (Amazon Prime) **V for Vendetta (Vudu) **Vox Lux (Hulu)



Comedy Booksmart (Hulu) Bridget Jones’s Diary (Amazon Prime) Clue (Amazon Prime, Crackle) **Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Netflix) Goodfellas (Netflix) **Groundhog Day (Netflix) Hot Rod (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crackle) My Best Friend’s Wedding (Hulu) Obvious Child (Netflix) Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Amazon Prime, Crackle) The Invention of Lying (Netflix) When Harry Met Sally (Hulu)



Documentaries/Docuseries Amy (Kanopy) Cults and Extreme Beliefs (Hulu) Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (Kanopy) Faces Places (Kanopy) Grey Gardens (Kanopy) Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond (Netflix) Knock Down the House (Netflix) Little White Lie (Kanopy) Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present (Kanopy) **Searching For Sugar Man (Netflix) **Three Identical Strangers (Hulu) Tickled (Hulu) **Wild Wild Country (Netflix)



Thrillers/Psychological Thrillers Charade (Amazon Prime) Donnie Darko (Tubi) Eyes Wide Shut (Hulu) Hereditary (Amazon Prime) Melancholia (Tubi) Midsommar (Amazon Prime) Rosemary’s Baby (Netflix) **Take Shelter (Crackle) **The Love Witch (Amazon Prime, Vudu) **The Handmaiden (Amazon Prime) The Talented Mr. Ripley (Netflix) **Under the Silver Lake (Amazon Prime) Under the Skin (Netflix) Zodiac (Crackle)



Feel-good

Big Fish (Hulu, Crackle) Bye Bye Birdie (Crackle) Julie and Julia (Netflix) **Midnight in Paris (Netflix) Moonstruck (Amazon Prime) Mouse Hunt (Tubi, Crackle) Roman Holiday (Amazon Prime, Crackle) Royal Wedding (Tubi) **Sing Street (Tubi, Vudu) **Stranger Than Fiction (Crackle) The Intouchables (Tubi, Vudu) Yes Man (Netflix)



TV Shows

Comedy Arrested Development (Netflix) Billy on the Street (Netflix) Bob’s Burgers (Hulu) Bojack Horseman (Netflix) **Derry Girls (Netflix) Episodes (Netflix) **Frasier (Hulu) **Fleabag (Amazon Prime) John Mulaney specials (Netflix) **Pen15 (Hulu) **Schitt’s Creek (Netflix) Shrill (Hulu) Seinfeld (Hulu) Sex and the City (Amazon Prime) The Good Place (Netflix) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) Veep (Amazon Prime) Wet Hot American Summer First Day of Camp (Netflix) 30 Rock (Amazon Prime)



Drama Atlanta (Hulu) Downton Abbey (Amazon Prime) Forever (Amazon Prime) Girls (Amazon Prime) **Maniac (Netflix) **Modern Love (Amazon Prime) Russian Doll (Netflix) The Crown (Netflix) The Newsroom (Amazon Prime) The People vs. OJ Simpson (Netflix) **The Sopranos (Amazon Prime)



Readers: If you take us up on any of these recommendations, send us an email and let us know what you thought!



Written by: Hannah Holzer — arts@theaggie.org