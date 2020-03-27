West Village announces resident with coronavirus, later backtracks due to lack of confirmation

Resident currently in self-quarantine, apartment complex currently taking preventative measures



Sol at West Village, a UC Davis apartment complex, emailed residents on March 26 that a resident had tested positive for COVID-19. On March 27, however, the complex sent out a second email, stating the resident displays symptoms and visited Kaiser and UC Davis Health but had not yet tested positive.

“Earlier, we received and shared a notification that a resident at Sol at West Village had been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the email reads. “We have since received clarification that they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but have not received a confirmed positive test result.”

Lynse Griswold, a community ambassador for Sol at West Village, explained the information was given to them by UC Davis. She confirmed the resident is in isolation and said the complex is dedicated to maintaining a healthy environment.

“As for the person who may have tested positive: They have isolated themselves, they have self-quarantined,” Griswold said. “Our property and our management have taken certain precautions to ensure the safety of all of our residents and staff members. The situation has been handled, as far as we know.”

The first email detailed preventive measures being taken, including staff members sanitizing shared spaces more frequently.

Sol at West Village has also closed all amenities to discourage social gatherings, according to Griswold.



Written by: Eden Winniford — city@theaggie.org