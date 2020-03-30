UC Davis students launch new ‘trinity’ trend, this time with desserts

Davis Dessert Trinity challenges students with a sweet tooth to eat at Davis Creamery, Sweet & Shavery, Yolo Berry Yogurt in one night

Students in Davis have started a new trend named the Dessert Trinity. It follows the same style as the Davis Trinity, which includes drinking the three strongest alcoholic drinks in the city in one night.

The student who started the Dessert Trinity is graduating in June and wished to remain anonymous to protect the integrity of the trend. The student explained why friends wanted to create an alternate challenge to the alcohol trinity.

“A lot of my friends are turning 21, and they don’t like alcohol,” the student said. “People get really wrecked after doing the Alcoholic Trinity, so I thought: ‘Why don’t we do something that we like?’ So, desserts. That’s how the Davis Dessert Trinity was created.”

Students completing the Dessert Trinity must visit the Davis Creamery first and order a Cow Grande or Simple Fudge Brownie Delight. At Sweet and Shavery, they should get a combo crepe and small custard, parfait or Italian ice. The last stop is an eight-ounce cup of Yolo Berry Yogurt.

One weekend, after thinking of the Dessert Trinity, the student joined a group of friends to complete the challenge.

“I and all of my friends have sweet tooths, so we thought it would be no problem,” the student said. “After the first one, I was challenged, but it was satisfying because ice cream is great. The second one was like, ‘We’ll do it just to do it.’ When we went to Yolo Berry, it was nice that it was self-serve, because all of us had different portions that we could stomach.”

Kailyn Bunt, a second-year animal science major at UC Davis, has worked at Sweet and Shavery for seven months. She described how the newly-founded trend has already gained some traction in the city.

“During my shifts at least, we’ve had three or four people come in and talk about the Davis Dessert Trinity,” Bunt said. “I think there’s been a lot of interest in it. I find it really interesting — I think it’s kind of cool. I know there’s a few places I’ve tried before, so I think it would hurt to do it.”

Yet, Precious Andrad, a fourth-year international relations major at UC Davis, worked at the Davis Creamery for two years and has not yet heard about the challenge nor served any students completing it.

If a worker isn’t aware of the challenge, the founder said students should show them its Wikipedia page and ask for the listed dessert.

The owner of Yolo Berry Yogurt, Lee Pflugrath, also said he hasn’t served anyone doing the challenge yet, but he thinks the Dessert Trinity is a good idea and wanted to support it.

“I always help young entrepreneurs to start stuff,” Pflugrath said. “It was one of those things where I liked [the] project, it looked like a great idea and well put-together. I really believed in [the] project.”

The founder explained that these specific locations were chosen to be part of the Trinity because they are local and a vital part of the UC Davis student community.

“I asked myself which dessert places characterize Davis, so I didn’t do the chains,” the student said. “I knew Davis Creamery and Yolo Berry were for sure because I knew a lot of clubs do fundraisers there, and they’re staples to being a Davis student. And Sweet & Shavery was close and provided a diverse selection of desserts — rather than just ice cream.”

Bunt agreed that the Dessert Trinity will help these local dessert stores by drawing in more students.

“I think it definitely does make business a little bit better,” Bunt said. “We are a community-owned store, so having students [be] more involved in the community and not a chain is better.”

If and when COVID-19 becomes better controlled in the community, the founder illustrated how the Dessert Trinity will be publicized, and described the reasons for starting it with friends.

“We’re probably going to make memes so that we can popularize it after the coronavirus is out, hopefully,” the student said. “We are excited to make a new trend. First, because we don’t like alcohol and alcohol poisoning. And second, because we want to leave our mark on Davis since most of us are leaving.”



Written by: Eden Winniford –– city@theaggie.org