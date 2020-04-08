Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE
Bikes and scooters and tricycles, oh my!
March 4
“Male rode his bike into a vehicle then kicked the vehicle causing damage.”
“Tenant just came into the office demanding repairs to his personal appliances.”
March 5
“Two males smoking marijuana.”
“Construction crews not efficiently/safely directing traffic.”
March 6
“Loud engine revving for the last 30 minutes.”
“Swinging golf clubs […] Just arrived on tricycle.”
“Male standing in the roadway intermittently.”
March 7
“Throwing pots/pans out of the residence.”
“Broke computer, refusing to listen and go to bed.”
March 8
“Zebra brand white/black striped electric moped scooter stolen.”
March 9
“Masterbating.”
“Person used respondent’s phone and venmo account to send himself money without respondents consent. Total loss $900.”
March 10
“Subject riding a bike in lanes of traffic causing neat traffic collisions.”