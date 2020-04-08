Police Logs

Bikes and scooters and tricycles, oh my!

March 4

“Male rode his bike into a vehicle then kicked the vehicle causing damage.”

“Tenant just came into the office demanding repairs to his personal appliances.”



March 5

“Two males smoking marijuana.”

“Construction crews not efficiently/safely directing traffic.”



March 6

“Loud engine revving for the last 30 minutes.”

“Swinging golf clubs […] Just arrived on tricycle.”

“Male standing in the roadway intermittently.”



March 7

“Throwing pots/pans out of the residence.”

“Broke computer, refusing to listen and go to bed.”



March 8

“Zebra brand white/black striped electric moped scooter stolen.”



March 9

“Masterbating.”

“Person used respondent’s phone and venmo account to send himself money without respondents consent. Total loss $900.”



March 10

“Subject riding a bike in lanes of traffic causing neat traffic collisions.”