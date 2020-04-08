Spring Commencement to be held virtually, with possibility of later, in-person ceremony

UC Davis administration will explore option of in-person commencement in December

UC Davis’ Spring Commencement of 2020 will move to a virtual platform due to COVID-19, rather than being held in-person, according to an email sent out today by UC Davis Chancellor Gary May to the university’s Class of 2020, faculty and staff.

May said UC Davis is also considering hosting an in-person ceremony at a later date, proposed for December, in order to properly honor this “significant milestone” for students.

“With the extension of stay at home directives and rapidly evolving public health conditions, we believe the risk is just too great and do not want to jeopardize the health and safety of you, your families or our communities,” May said in the email. “We also wanted to communicate this decision as soon as possible so that students and families are able to cancel or avoid travel penalties at this time, and we promise to communicate any future plans with as much advance notice as possible.”

Additionally, the administration has created a survey for the Class of 2020 in order to gather feedback regarding the virtual and potential later, in-person ceremony. The survey will be open until next Wednesday, April 15. The UC Davis Commencement website has also since been updated to reflect this announcement.

“We understand the impact of this decision and did not make it lightly,” May said in the email. “Thank you again for demonstrating such resilience, courage and care for each other as we continually take steps to respond to this situation. I am so proud to be leading this Aggie community.”



Written by: Kaelyn Tuermer-Lee — campus@theaggie.org