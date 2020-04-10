UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine develops COVID-19 website app

Interactive map displays local, national, international trends in coronavirus cases

The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and CalSurv, a computer-generated disease outbreak monitoring system, cooperated to generate an interactive online map and graph set displaying daily changes to local, national and international COVID-19 trends, according to UC Davis News.

Christopher Barker, an associate professor of epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, oversaw researchers’ COVID-19 website application project. Funding for the program was provided by the state of California and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The COVID-19 Trends application displays a map of the U.S., with each state color coded in relation to the frequency of cases per state. When the user uses their cursor to hover over each state, the app displays the current coronavirus case count, the state’s case incidence and the current death toll related to the virus.

According to the app, California currently reports 16,957 cases with 442 deaths and a case incidence, or case frequency, of 42.89. Case incidence is a reflection of the number of cases in any given time period. The time period, however, is not provided on the app.

Users can also access up-to-date line graphs displaying international trends in reported COVID-19 cases in comparison to the U.S. The graphs display total cases, case incidence, daily new cases and total deaths per country.

UC Davis researchers continue to collect data from Johns Hopkins Center for System Science and Engineering to display on the app and online. The data is updated daily at 5 p.m. PDT.



Written by: Hannah Blome — campus@theaggie.org





