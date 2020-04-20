ASUCD cancels April 2 Senate meeting, transition to virtual Senate meetings raises questions regarding public inclusion

Minutes for Senate meetings will be available on ASUCD website, in 2019-2020 Google Drive folder

The April 2 ASUCD Senate meeting was canceled amid technical difficulties in attempts to transition to virtual meetings.

The social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which mandate that people stay six feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as Yolo County’s shelter-in-place order and the suspension of many campus operations has resulted in many students moving back home or remaining in their apartments. As a result, the Senate will be holding all meetings virtually during Spring Quarter.

ASUCD Senator JB Martinez said the ASUCD Executive team made the decision to cancel the meeting. The decision came in response to concerns of being unable to include a public forum through an online meeting format.

Martinez noted that the ASUCD bylaws require public access to Senate meetings.

He also said Senate meetings will be held virtually at 6:00 p.m. every Thursday for the remainder of the quarter, which is the time they are normally held.

“From what I understand, they are going to send us a Zoom link and have a separate Zoom chat for audience members so they can tune in and hear what is going on as well,” Martinez said.

Minutes for Senate meetings will still be available on the ASUCD website under the 2019-2020 Google Drive folder.



Written by: Hannah Blome — campus@theaggie.org