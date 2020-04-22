Police Logs

Quarantine means more beers, brooms

April 2

“Suspect broke into locked liquor cabinet.”



April 3

“Rhythmic spanking sound.”



April 4

“White Tesla backed up to show room.”



April 5

“Male subject screaming at the top of his lungs.”



April 6

“Neighbor at this location throwing a large broom over the fence into his yard this morning.”

“Subjects also have a microwave set up in front of the Dollar Tree.”



April 7

“13 year old daughter has taken her car keys and refused to return it.”

“Bee swarm at a nearby tree.”



April 8

“Male subject running around the pumps asking customers to buy him beer.”