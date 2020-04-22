Police Logs
Quarantine means more beers, brooms
April 2
“Suspect broke into locked liquor cabinet.”
April 3
“Rhythmic spanking sound.”
April 4
“White Tesla backed up to show room.”
April 5
“Male subject screaming at the top of his lungs.”
April 6
“Neighbor at this location throwing a large broom over the fence into his yard this morning.”
“Subjects also have a microwave set up in front of the Dollar Tree.”
April 7
“13 year old daughter has taken her car keys and refused to return it.”
“Bee swarm at a nearby tree.”
April 8
“Male subject running around the pumps asking customers to buy him beer.”