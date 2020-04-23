UC Davis releases admissions decisions, offers virtual tour

Provost Ralph Hexter, high school seniors comment on admissions, expectations

The UC Davis incoming class of 2024 has been welcomed into the community through virtual celebrations and experiences amid the chaos of COVID-19. The Aggie Experience Live, a weeklong virtual tour, was available for prospective students the week of April 6 to allow them to ask questions while also practicing social distancing.

While these celebratory acceptance letters come at a strange time for many, UC Davis Provost Ralph Hexter feels that this news might point to good things to come for the university.

“We’re all looking forward to a return to normal campus operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” Hexter said. “We’re looking forward to seeing our community again, and getting to know all those who are new to our community.”

Hexter discussed how applicants were chosen this year, saying they found students that would be able to flourish in the unique environment that UC Davis creates.

“Every new class brings a diverse range of backgrounds, interests and perspectives to UC Davis,” Hexter said. “It’s that richness of experiences and identities that make our community robust, vibrant and dynamic.”

The new students that are entering into UC Davis add to the current community, allowing for the creation of a distinct learning environment, one which values diversity, altruism and inquisitiveness.

“Once students are admitted, we’re looking for students who are willing to work hard and learn about themselves and others,” Hexter said. “Our students have deep curiosity about the world, a respect for other perspectives and values and a desire to give back when they can.”

High school senior Asherah Davidow is looking forward to being here next year. She plans to major in cognitive science with an emphasis in neuroscience. She said she was drawn to the sense of community that UC Davis provides.

“I’m from Paradise, California, about an hour-and-a-half north of Davis,” Davidow said. “I lost my home and most of my town to the Camp Fire at the end of 2018. In turn, I lost a good portion of my community, as 90% of my town’s population had to relocate. I’m excited to come to Davis and feel a sense of community again.”

Kabir Sethi is another prospective student, and he plans to major in international relations. He is from Fremont, California, but he has spent the last 12 years in New Delhi, India.

“As an avid MUN (Model United Nations) student, I appreciate the connections the major has with the Davis MUN program,” Sethi said. “Having lived internationally as well, the study abroad program allows me to immerse myself and — by extension — appreciate other cultures.”

UC Davis is proud to welcome in the class of 2024, and the community is excited to see everyone in the fall.



Written by: Athena Aghighi — features@theaggie.org