Open seat on Judicial Council prevents ASUCD Senate from meeting

Application for JC seat open until April 27

The ASUCD Senate did not meet yesterday because a seat on the Judicial Council (JC) is vacant. The ASUCD bylaws prohibit the Senate from convening — except under exceptional circumstances — if a JC seat remains vacant for more than four regularly scheduled Senate meetings.

According to ASUCD Senator Shreya Deshpande, the vacant seat on the JC was previously occupied by Maria Martinez, who was elected to the position of external affairs vice president this past Winter Quarter.

The Senate has continued to meet every Thursday evening at 6:10 p.m. during the coronavirus pandemic, albeit through Zoom. Before the outbreak, these meetings were typically held in the Mee Room on the third floor of the MU.

Included in the bylaws is a provision that states, “The ASUCD Senate shall not conduct business if a vacancy on the Judicial Council persists for more than four (4) regularly scheduled Senate meetings after the vacancy initially occurs, unless determined by a two-thirds (2/3) supermajority vote of the entire Senate that prompt action is urgent and necessary for the functioning of the Association.”

Undergraduate students interested in serving on JC can apply online at vacancy.ucdavis.edu until April 27.



Written by: Rebecca Bihn-Wallace — campus@theaggie.org