OSSJA makes minor changes to judicial process, no update on possible increase in cases

OSSJA operations remain continuous during COVID crisis, process not set to change

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UC Davis Office of Student Support and Judicial Affairs (OSSJA) is taking no new initiative to combat alternate forms of academic dishonesty.

“We are encouraging faculty to inform students about expectations for academic integrity in a remote environment, and we want students to understand the importance of remaining honest in their work when completing assignments and taking exams without proctoring,” said Donald Dudley, director of OSSJA.

This quarter, judicial proceedings through OSSJA are occurring through Zoom, but the rules and sanctions remain the same.

“Most information is electronic,” Dudley said. “Gathering information is the same as normal quarters.”

In response to questions of confidentiality, given the recent lawsuits against Zoom for lackluster privacy protections, Dudley said OSSJA has been taking precautions to ensure anonymity.

“OSSJA uses necessary Zoom features for the confidentiality of meetings and hearings,” Dudley said. “Students are required to show ID cards when they schedule meetings.”

One student, who asked to remain anonymous, said they weren’t “asked to show ID or confirm [their] identity when setting up a Zoom meeting with OSSJA.”

When asked about the possibility of an influx in cases, Dudley explained that the office is doing the best it can “to manage cases in a timely manner.”

“I can see reasons that might lead to more cases or fewer cases,” Dudley said. “In our current environment, a quote by C.S. Lewis is highly relevant: ‘Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching.’”



Written by: Alex Weinstein — campus@theaggie.org