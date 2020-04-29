Police logs

Don’t pick your nose before serving ice cream — it’s a pandemic!

April 9

“Guest upset over incorrect change given, was banging on drive thru window.”



April 10

“Abandoned rolling suitcase left at the front door.”

“Ice cream trucker driver picking nose prior to servicing ice cream.”



April 11

“Saw possible mountain lion run across Covell past apartments and into greenbelt.”



April 12

“Lawn was spray painted overnight.”



April 13

“When asked to turn music down, respondents have been turning it up.”



April 14

“Noise complaint. Two units above respondent stomping loudly in one unit and the other is closing windows loudly.”



April 15

“Bob cat was in his backyard, went into neighboring yard.”