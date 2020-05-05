ASUCD Senate canceled for second week in a row

Vacant Judicial Council seat still unfilled at time of canceled meeting

The weekly ASUCD Senate meeting on April 30 was canceled for the second week in a row due to a continued vacancy on the ASUCD Judicial Council.

According to the ASUCD Constitution, the Senate cannot hold weekly meetings as long as a vacancy on the Judicial Council remains. While Senate leadership posted an application to fill the position last week and closed the application window on Monday, April 27, the meeting was still canceled as interviews took place.

Senator Samantha Boudaie, the recently elected senate pro-tempore, is working with ASUCD leadership during the interview process.

“We’re currently reviewing applications and will be interviewing candidates into the weekend and next week,” Boudaie said via email. “We are confident that Senate meetings will proceed as usual starting this coming week.”

While there was no official meeting, Senators did participate in a Zoom meeting to prepare for upcoming budget proceedings, expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Senator JB Martinez, a fourth-year political science major, commented on the purpose of the unofficial meeting.

“We are going to have a pre-budget discussion to prepare ourselves for that,” Martinez said. “Mostly senators will be at the meeting to learn about how the budget works, allocations and how COVID-19 will impact our budget going forward.”



Written by: Ally Russell — campus@theaggie.org