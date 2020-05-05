Recipes in quarantine: Dark chocolate avocado truffles

Tips for making a snack sure to satisfy any chocolate craving

When I try to explain how I feel about chocolate, the best way I can get my message across is through the Lindt Lindor commercial. On the screen, a beautiful woman appears, clad in an off-white fisherman sweater. Sitting on her couch at home, she reveals the shimmering red of a Lindor truffle, and slowly bites into its hard shell. The screen shifts to a close-up of the velvety sphere, and I suddenly find myself wishing that I had a fisherman knit sweater and a piece of chocolate in my hand. Without hesitation, I always get up from my worn place on the couch and search the kitchen cabinets, usually settling for an Eggo waffle doused in honey or an apple. Both fail to satisfy my chocolate craving.

Luckily, Nicole Goldman, a third-year psychology major, has the perfect truffle recipe. Filled with dates, avocado and cocoa powder, these are the most elegant and guilt-free treat I’ve ever had. With all the elements of a classic truffle, these truffles maintain the moist texture and the rich taste. They are the most refined concept of indulgence, especially when paired with an afternoon coffee.

In addition, there are no extraordinary cooking measures needed. All you need is a blender and a handful of ingredients. After trying these truffles, I can confidently say they fulfilled my need for chocolate. The main changes I made to the original recipe was opting to add a finely cut chocolate bar, which I melted and added into the blender. I think the recipe could have fared perfectly without it, but adding a little chocolate never hurt anyone. If you are planning to add in chocolate, I would recommend a 50% chocolate bar — on the edge between milk and dark chocolate. Personally, I find that this is the perfect blend, but in your own re-creation, choose the chocolate you most enjoy.

A small sprinkle of sea salt added into the mixture is incredibly important in order to enhance the sweetness. Orange rinds can also serve to bring citrus color to the mixture and create a summertime version of the traditional recipe.

Considering how easy these truffles were to make, I found them to be the perfect solution to my daily sugar craving, and I still have a container of them sitting in my fridge, waiting to be eaten.



Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles



1 ripe avocado

½ cup medjool dates, pitted

½ cup dark chocolate powder

1 ½ tbs coconut oil

1 ½ tbs coconut flour

Dash of sea salt

Cocoa powder for dusting



Optional: 2 teaspoons orange zest

Optional: 3-4 oz melted chocolate



Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Blend until silky smooth, about five minutes. Place an assembly line to roll out the balls with a plate and parchment paper. Scoop out one tablespoon, and roll into a ball. Once all the balls are rolled, place in the fridge for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, take them out and dust them with the remaining cocoa powder. Refrigerate for 2–3 hours until hardened. Time in the fridge may vary based on ingredients used.

