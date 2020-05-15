Shelter-in-place advice, based on your Hogwarts house

Like horoscopes but for houses

J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts houses are such a popular concept that just about everyone on the face of the planet knows what house they belong in. With that said, in these messy times of staying at home while handling schoolwork, housework and maybe even actual work, these are my guesses on how you’re handling this situation based on your Hogwarts house.



Ravenclaw

This quarter goes out to the Ravenclaws. There’s a big difference in being the “smart” house to being the house that values intelligence and creativity. Wherever creativity is, adaptation soon follows. In 2020, adapting is definitely the solution to all of your problems. School continues and professors give three-hour lectures instead of the regular two (because of the pausing and note-taking and all), so you’ve put your best foot forward in handling the situation in a thought-out and timely manner. This is probably what’s best, and it’s not something that everyone can do.

You’ve created a schedule for yourself each day, prioritized what’s important and tried to follow through to the best of your abilities. Google Calendar is now your best friend, and I can assure you that no one looks better in those blue light glasses than you do. This time has been going well for you, though I must admit your sleep schedule is beyond fixable. Two a.m. is not a good time to sleep, Ravenclaw — you and I both know that. You are currently the type of person that will get everything done even if it kills you. But the truth of the matter is, you can’t go around with a bad sleep schedule, terrible eating habits and headaches from staring at social media all day and say that you’re “thriving.”



Hufflepuff

You can’t do it all, little badger. Hufflepuffs are using this time to do things they never had the time to do because without having to drive everywhere, get dressed or physically attend meetings or class, everyone has at least an extra hour in their day. There are so many opportunities to get ahead on work, read a little more, pick up a new hobby or binge-watch a new show. This was supposed to be the perfect time to do everything — I know, I had that thought too, and it sounds like a beautiful idea. But let’s be honest, that’s all it was — an idea.

Taking on something new was going well for a while, but some weeks are better than others. Some weeks it’s hard to simply open up your laptop and go to lecture, while other weeks you’re an entire week ahead on your readings and are speaking up in class. Everything is fluctuating, and it’s important to remember that this is completely okay.

Hufflepuffs, there is a very fine line between giving your work your all and completely burning out because of it. It’s not okay to beat yourself up for not doing one reading today. It’s okay to have lazy days and it’s hard for Hufflepuffs to grasp that concept. Solely focusing on doing work and using this time to improve yourself is one thing, but not focusing on your mental health is something to watch out for. It’s important to remember that as attentive as you are with your friends, you should also check in with yourself. Take the advice you’re giving everyone and use it.



Slytherin

You are doing surprisingly well, Slytherin. If not for the sheer determination to get a good grade, then for the idea that you’re not going to allow a blow to your GPA. This is the time for perseverance, and this is what you’re best at. You are the type to find something that benefits you in every situation, and this stay-at-home order is no different.

You are most definitely the type of person who gets ready for meetings from the waist up, and I don’t mean throw-on-a-new-T-shirt kind of ready. I mean style your hair, maybe do a little makeup and throw-on-your-best-smile type of get ready. You go to office hours, speak up in class and even have the video on while you’re in a Zoom lecture.

At this moment, what’s important for you to notice is that you’re trying. You’re striving for your best and that’s wonderful, but keep in mind that these are uncharted waters, so it’s okay to simply be your best and not the best.



Gryffindor

This time is the worst for you. Out of the four houses, you are by far the most social. You miss hanging out on the Quad and having a white chai; you miss the sound of hundreds of bikes (and bike crashes) around campus and you even miss the long lines at the CoHo during lunch. It hasn’t been going great, and with your splash of arrogance, it’s easy to fall behind on classwork. Procrastination has never been easier, and this is a big problem for you Gryffindors. But not to worry, because you have your friends by your side.

At the moment, your friends are your biggest support system. And as the extroverted person you are, you’ve heavily relied on them during these times. If you’re in Gryffindor, you’ve most likely set up FaceTime calls with your friends and enjoy the weekly Zoom meetings that school organizations are still putting on. You’ve even resorted to having FaceTime study sessions with your friends. By simply having them on the phone and doing work, you get to enjoy your time being alone without feeling entirely lonely.

A quick tip for Gryffindors during these hard times: Try using the Netflix Chrome extension. It lets you watch Netflix with friends and chat with them through a built-in chat box. It gives you a movie night with friends in the comfort of your own home and jammies.



With that said, it is important for all the houses to remember that this is an unprecedented time, and it’s okay to not be productive. It’s okay to fall a little behind — not having any motivation is understandable. Sometimes it’s best to take a step back and do what you love doing for a couple of hours. Whether this means binging Netflix, playing Animal Crossing or simply scrolling through Instagram for a while, take a couple of breaks here and there.



Written By: Itzelth Gamboa — arts@theaggie.org