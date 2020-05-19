Humor: Week eight of quarantine: Everybody has started a podcast

And all of them are bad

Eric and Tim erupted into laughter.

“I love when you tell that story man,” Eric said.

“You know what, we’re smart and funny people! We should make a podcast!” Tim replied.

“You’re right. In fact…” Eric rifles through his backpack. “Let’s just do it now.” He pulls out his phone and opens a recording app.

“You sure man? Doesn’t everybody already have a podcast?” Tim questioned.

“But ours will be different.”

Tim nods and smiles. “Ours will be different! Hit that record button!” Eric positions the phone between them on the couch.

…

“Hi and welcome to the …” The two lock eyes. They hadn’t decided on a name.

“…Eric & Tim podcast!”

“That’s such a good name,” Eric said, snapping.

“Yeah, yeah, and this is where the podcast’s opening theme will go. It’ll be the theme song from FRIENDS.”

“Dude that’s such a good show.”

Tim continues.

“This is just a podcast about two dudes, just living life,” Eric said, flashing a thumbs-up to Tim. “And we’ll keep you posted on all the interesting stuff that goes on in our lives.”

Eric Chimes in: “Yeah yeah, and my dad works at Apple. So I’m kinda like an inside source for all you tech gurus out there!”

“Dude you are an apple.” The two laugh uncontrollably for 15 minutes before regaining their composure.

“Sorry listeners, that’s this inside joke between me and Eric. It’d take too long to explain, but we’ll keep that one in there just for us, y’know?”

“We don’t have any guests on the show today, but we have a lot of friends and family members that are really interesting people, and I can’t wait for you guys to listen to them on the show. They’re all really cool people.”

“Alright, we’re out of time for today, but we’ll see all you beautiful listeners on the next episode of the Eric & Tim Podcast!”

“Yeah, yeah, and then here’s where the end theme will go. It’s gonna be the theme song from ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’.”

“Oh yeah. People love anime references.”

…

The Eric &Tim Podcast is created by Eric Schule and Tim Rand. Mixing for the show is done by Tim Rand. It is recorded locally in Davis. Now available on Apple Podcasts.



Written by: Matthew Simons — mrsimons@ucdavis.edu

(This article is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and the names of “sources” are fictionalized.)