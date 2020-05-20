Police Logs

We get it, you work out

April 30

“Just saw bear walking south-west toward pond area.”

“Turkey with broken foot.”



May 1

“Subject working out, dropping weight loudly.”



May 3

“Kids on bikes approximately 14-15 years of age, smashing school crossing signs.”



May 4

“Loud bass music.”



May 5

“Snuck out to meet up with boyfriend.”

“Ripped an airpod out of his ears.”

“Kids playing with phone.”



May 6

“Respondent did not receive stimulus check.”

“Teen neighbors climbed fence into the respondents’ yard to retrieve basketball. Respondent is upset and wants subjects admonished.”