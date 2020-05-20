Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE
We get it, you work out
April 30
“Just saw bear walking south-west toward pond area.”
“Turkey with broken foot.”
May 1
“Subject working out, dropping weight loudly.”
May 3
“Kids on bikes approximately 14-15 years of age, smashing school crossing signs.”
May 4
“Loud bass music.”
May 5
“Snuck out to meet up with boyfriend.”
“Ripped an airpod out of his ears.”
“Kids playing with phone.”
May 6
“Respondent did not receive stimulus check.”
“Teen neighbors climbed fence into the respondents’ yard to retrieve basketball. Respondent is upset and wants subjects admonished.”