Police Logs

Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE

We get it, you work out

April 30

“Just saw bear walking south-west toward pond area.”

“Turkey with broken foot.”

May 1

“Subject working out, dropping weight loudly.”

May 3

“Kids on bikes approximately 14-15 years of age, smashing school crossing signs.”

May 4

“Loud bass music.” 

May 5

“Snuck out to meet up with boyfriend.”

“Ripped an airpod out of his ears.” 

“Kids playing with phone.” 

May 6

“Respondent did not receive stimulus check.”

“Teen neighbors climbed fence into the respondents’ yard to retrieve basketball. Respondent is upset and wants subjects admonished.”

