Police Logs

Noisy chicken edition

May 14

“Chickens.”

“Screaming chickens.”



May 15

“Loud chickens.”

“Neighbor just threatened to pull a gun on respondent as respondent was trying to mediate the chicken issue.”



May 16

“Groups of girls in front of the residence with signs requisitions — people honk vehicle horns for the past hour.”



May 17

“Rooster is very noisy at all hours of the day.”



May 18

“Rooster is crowing.”



May 19

“Something about a dog, and I’m going to sue you.”



May 20

“Large white german shepherd wandering around this area.”