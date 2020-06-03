Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE
Noisy chicken edition
May 14
“Chickens.”
“Screaming chickens.”
May 15
“Loud chickens.”
“Neighbor just threatened to pull a gun on respondent as respondent was trying to mediate the chicken issue.”
May 16
“Groups of girls in front of the residence with signs requisitions — people honk vehicle horns for the past hour.”
May 17
“Rooster is very noisy at all hours of the day.”
May 18
“Rooster is crowing.”
May 19
“Something about a dog, and I’m going to sue you.”
May 20
“Large white german shepherd wandering around this area.”