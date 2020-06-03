Police Logs

Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE

Noisy chicken edition 

May 14

“Chickens.”

“Screaming chickens.”

May 15

“Loud chickens.”

“Neighbor just threatened to pull a gun on respondent as respondent was trying to mediate the chicken issue.”

May 16 

“Groups of girls in front of the residence with signs requisitions — people honk vehicle horns for the past hour.”

May 17 

“Rooster is very noisy at all hours of the day.”

May 18 

“Rooster is crowing.”

May 19

“Something about a dog, and I’m going to sue you.”

May 20

“Large white german shepherd wandering around this area.”

