Local COVID-conscious businesses receive Certificate of Compliance under Yolo County’s Green Check Program

Barber shops, hair salons able to commence indoor operations while adhering to health, safety guidelines



Yolo County recently announced a COVID-19 Green Check Program “for local businesses to apply for that recognizes and endorses businesses that are in compliance with the Yolo County and State COVID-19 health and safety requirements and guidelines,” according to a press release from Yolo County published on Aug. 27.

The aim of the program is to keep the public informed of establishments that comply to COVID-19 guidelines, encourage people to be COVID-19 safe and “publicly recognize local businesses that are helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among staff and customers,” according to the press release.

Businesses will need to complete an application stating that their establishment complies with COVID-19 guidelines, such as having personnel training, measures for preventing unneeded contact and maintaining social distancing, having requirements for face coverings and more.

Businesses that are certified as being compliant to COVID-19 guidelines will get a certificate from Yolo County that contains the words “Certificate of Compliance” and a green check mark.

“This signage means that the County has identified the business as following the guidelines and requirements set forth by the estate of California and Yolo County to help keep the public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the press release reads.

Additionally, businesses will be featured on Yolo County’s website at the Green Check Program page.

One business that received the Certificate of Compliance is Tea List.

Dalia Al Hafidh, owner and manager of Tea List, explained what measures are being followed in order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Al Hafidh described that all employees take daily symptom checks, wear face masks and have gloves and instructions to change the gloves after each sale or task. Employees also disinfect payment portals, shop surfaces, pens and other frequently-touched surfaces with sanitizers.

Al Hafidh also explained what the process of applying for the program was like.

“We were recommended by someone and we applied for it and Yolo county Code inspection visited us and we were granted the approval,” Al Hafidh said via email.

The process of applying for the program is listed on the program’s website. The first step involves reviewing the “COVID-19 protocols to see if you meet all the criteria,” according to the website. Next, “fill out the 1 page application by either printing and emailing it to EOCLogistics@yolocounty.org OR completing the online application.” The application is available in four languages.

Yolo County will then review the application and email the certificate, which can be displayed “in a visible place, window, or door at your business.”

A complete list of all businesses that received the Certificate of Compliance can be found on the program’s website.

Starting Aug. 31, Yolo County is also allowing barbershops and hair salons to carry out indoor operations while following social distancing protocols, guidance from the State of California and face covering requirements, according to another press release from Yolo County.

“The State of California revealed on Aug. 28 a new tiered framework titled ‘Blueprint for a Safer Economy’ for reducing COVID-19 in the state with revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities,” the press release reads.

Yolo County is currently in the “most restrictive” tier due to being on the State’s County Data Monitoring List before this framework was introduced.

Ultimately, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, businesses are trying their best to remain open while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

“It was and still [is] very hard,” Al Hafidh stated via email. “We are trying our best to stay in business.”



Written by: Shraddha Jhingan — city@theaggie.org

