UC Davis student kills two and wounds one before killing himself in Sacramento grocery store shooting

Hassibullah Shams Hassib was a third-year international relations major at UC Davis

Students can schedule individual counseling from the SHCS by calling them at 1(530)752-0871.

The number for the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1(800)273-8255; the number for the 24/7 Crisis Text Line is 741741; the number to speak with a trained counselor through The Trevor Project, available 24/7, is 1(866)488-7386 and the number for Yolo County’s 24-hour crisis line is 1(530)756-5000 for Davis callers.



Hassibullah Shams Hassib, a third-year international relations major at UC Davis, shot and killed two people and injured another person before taking his own life in Sacramento last week, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Andy Fell, the Associate Director of News and Media Relations, confirmed that Hassib, 33, was a student at the university.

Hassib reportedly began firing his gun at the East Market and Restaurant-Sharq on El Camino Avenue, near Arden Fair Mall.

Among the victims were Shujauddin Omar Kheil, 27, the father of a four-year-old—who witnessed the shooting—and a six-month-old, and 19-year-old Mobin Andishman. The third victim, 30, survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

Written by: Rebecca Bihn-Wallace — campus@theaggie.org



