In case you missed it, here’s what happened at last week’s presidential debate

The moderator was incredibly good and there was actually some substantive debate, but the candidates repeated certain phrases and sentence structures WAY TOO MANY TIMES



Trump: If you look at what’s happening we have amazing testing that gives us more cases. 47 years, he’s been there 47 years and he hasn’t done anything! Why didn’t you do it when you were there for 8 years 4 years ago with OBAMA?



Biden: We’re now in a situation where these are the facts and this is the situation: this is a guy who doesn’t have a plan, I have a plan, number 1. Number 2: Come onnnnn! Are you serious?



Moderator: Alright, I’d like to ask another question abo—



Trump: Um excuse me, I’d like to respond to that.



Moderator: Okay you have 30 seconds, but I’d like to move on to our next top—



Trump: If you look at what’s happening, we have coyotes pouring across the border and we threw hundreds of coyote pups in cages. But who BUILT the cages??? More testing gives us more cases. 47 years, he’s been there 47 years and he hasn’t done anything! Why didn’t you do it when you were there for 8 years 4 years ago with OBAMA?



Biden: I’d like to respond to that.



Moderator: Okay you have 30 seconds, but I’d like to move on to our next topic.



Biden: We’re now in a situation where these are the facts and this is the situation: this is a guy who doesn’t have a plan, I have a plan, number 1. Number 2: Come onnnnn! Are you serious?



Moderator: Alright, I’d like to ask another question abo—



Trump: Um excuse me, I’d like to respond to that.



Moderator: Okay you have 30 seconds, but I’d like to move on to our next top—



Trump: If you look at what’s going on, I’m maybe the best president for blacks since Abe Lincoln. He wants SOCIALIZED MEDICINE! And the coyotes are bringing their children! But who BUILT the cages??? More testing gives us more cases. 47 years, he’s been there 47 years and he hasn’t done anything! Why didn’t you do it when you were there for 8 years with OBAMA?



Biden: I’d like to respond to that.



Moderator: Okay you have 30 seconds, but I’d like to move on to our next topic.



Biden: We’re now in a situation where these are the facts and this is the situation: this is a guy who doesn’t have a plan, I have a plan, number 1. Number 2: Come onnnnn! Are you serious?



Moderator: Alright, I’d like to ask another question abo—



Trump: Um excuse me, I’d like to respond to that.



Moderator: Okay you have 30 seconds, but I’d like to move on to our next top—



Trump: If you look at what’s going on, I’m not corrupt, Joe is! Joe’s climate plan is just AOC plus three. I want money from the biggest polluters but please give me clean water. I know so much about wind! I’m basically Abe Lincoln. Joe wants SOCIALIZED MEDICINE! Watch out for the coyotes! But who BUILT the cages??? More testing gives us more cases. 47 years, he’s been there 47 years and he hasn’t done anything! Why didn’t you do it when you were there for 8 years with OBAMA?



Biden: We’re now in a situation where these are the facts and this is the situation: this is a guy who doesn’t have a plan, I have a plan, number 1. Number 2: Come onnnnn! Are you serious?



Trump: I know so much about wind! 47 years, he’s been there 47 years and he hasn’t done anything! Why didn’t you do it when you were there for 8 years with OBAMA?



Biden [with a pointed answer, finally]: Because there was a REPUBLICAN CONGRESS!



Written by: Benjamin Porter— bbporter@ucdavis.edu