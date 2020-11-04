Police logs

Take your dog to poop somewhere else!

October 7

“Respondent’s dog defecated on neighbor’s lawn. As respondent was picking it up, the resident began yelling at the respondent.”



October 8

“Vehicle parked in plot, is displaying nude pornographic magazine images over the window.”



October 9

“Respondent heard large animal outside her door eating in her front yard. Concerned it could be a bear cub.”



October 12

“Home was egged.”



October 13

“Loud party and no social distancing.”



October 14

“Respondent’s son banging on the door currently intoxicated with pants down, requesting he be removed.”



October 17

“Group of teenagers congregating and smoking pot.”

