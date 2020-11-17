ARC closes due to increase in Yolo County COVID-19 cases

The ARC’s brief appointment-based open period early this month was cut short as the state moves Yolo County back to Purple Tier

After a brief reopening on Nov. 1, the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) is once again closed as Yolo County COVID-19 cases increase.

The recreation center which contains the fitness center, equestrian center, pool and rock-climbing wall, is closed as of Nov. 17.

“The reason for the closure was Yolo County moving back into purple, mandating the closure of indoor campus recreation activity,” said Associate Director of Campus Recreation Andy Ramirez via email.

The ARC had been open for appointments from Nov. 1 to Nov. 16, as county guidelines relaxed. However, as of yesterday, Yolo County cases are over 11,000 according to the New York Times—the highest they have been since August.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 14, UC Davis has reported eight positive asymptomatic cases and increased its running total of positive self-reported cases to 130 since March.

The administration had been planning on re-opening the ARC to UC Davis staff at the beginning of December; however, the expectation is that the closure will continue until Jan. 4, according to an announcement by the campus recreation center.

Though students will no longer have access to the facility for recreation, the testing kiosk will be moved into the ARC, said Chancellor Gary May in an email to students.

“We relocated it from the Pavilion Parking Structure to the Four-Court Gym in the ARC, but only after we were certain it had good airflow (we tested it with smoke),” May said.

It is unknown when the ARC will reopen again for recreational use, as it will depend on state and county health officials. In the interim, the campus recreation center is offering free virtual programs to help bridge the gap.

“We do however still have some opportunities for students, including our virtual programming,” Ramirez said. “Our virtual programming, Aggies at Home will continue.”



Written by: Kathleen Quinn — campus@theaggie.org





