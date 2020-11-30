UC Admissions extends application deadline to Dec. 4

Website crashes on the eve of Nov. 30 application deadline

System-wide technical difficulties with the UC application website prompted UC admissions to extend the undergraduate application deadline to Friday, Dec. 4 at 11:59 pm. The original UC application deadline for the 2021-2022 school year was Nov. 30.

“The University of California’s online application system experienced intermittent outages for three hours on Sunday, Nov. 29, that prevented many students from submitting their applications for fall 2021 undergraduate admissions and scholarships,” reads a UC statement that Senior Communications Strategist Stett Holbrook sent via email on the morning of Nov. 30.

“Our information technology team immediately started investigating potential causes as soon as we detected a problem,” the statement said. “The outage stemmed from an issue with one of our servers. In the meantime, we have taken additional measures to ensure the system performs well while continuing to closely monitor it. We understand and regret the inconvenience and stress these technical disruptions may have had on applicants and their families. The University therefore decided to extend the deadline for all freshman and transfer applicants to Friday, Dec. 4, at 11:59 pm PST, in hopes that the additional time will help reduce the anxiety around the application process and deadline.”

UC Admissions extended the UC undergraduate admissions deadline at all UC campuses in response to the website failure and announced the extension via social media platforms. All students who have not submitted their application were notified of the extension, according to Holbrook. High school and transfer counselors were also notified.

“However, we do encourage applications to be submitted as soon as possible!” UC Undergraduate Admissions tweeted. “If you can, please don’t wait to apply until the new deadline date.”



Written by: Hannah Blome — campus@theaggie.org